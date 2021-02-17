 Skip to main content
Recap: Lutheran South tops Parkway Central
Lutheran South topped visiting Parkway Central 56-45 Wednesday.

Emma Pawlitz led Lutheran South with 17 points. The leading rebounder for Lutheran South was Ellie Buscher (10).

Lutheran South (13-7) visits Principia on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Parkway Central (6-10) visits Clayton on Thursday at 6 p.m.

