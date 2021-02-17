Recap: Lutheran South tops Parkway Central

Lutheran South topped visiting Parkway Central 56-45 Wednesday.
Emma Pawlitz led Lutheran South with 17 points. The leading rebounder for Lutheran South was Ellie Buscher (10).
Lutheran South (13-7) visits Principia on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Parkway Central (6-10) visits Clayton on Thursday at 6 p.m.
