 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Lutheran South tops Parkway West
0 comments

Recap: Lutheran South tops Parkway West

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Lutheran South topped visiting Parkway West 57-46 Thursday.

Amy Ceko led Lutheran South with 12 points, while Emma Pawlitz finished with 10 and Macy Schelp added 10. The leading rebounders for Lutheran South were Grace Haase (10) and Emma Pawlitz (8).

Lutheran South (8-4) hosts Whitfield on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Parkway West (4-8) travels to Marquette on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports