Recap: Lutheran South tops Parkway West

Lutheran South topped visiting Parkway West 57-46 Thursday.
Amy Ceko led Lutheran South with 12 points, while Emma Pawlitz finished with 10 and Macy Schelp added 10. The leading rebounders for Lutheran South were Grace Haase (10) and Emma Pawlitz (8).
Lutheran South (8-4) hosts Whitfield on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Parkway West (4-8) travels to Marquette on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.
