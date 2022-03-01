 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Lutheran South triumphs over Bayless

Lutheran South triumphed over visiting Bayless 77-36 Tuesday.

Savannah Butterfield was the leading scorer for Lutheran South with 18 points and Amy Ceko added 15.

Lutheran South (14-13) travels to Ursuline on Friday at 6 p.m.

