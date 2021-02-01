Recap: Lutheran South triumphs over Carnahan

Lutheran South triumphed over visiting Carnahan 66-24 Monday.
Grace Haase led the way for Lutheran South with 18 points.
Lutheran South (9-4) plays at Herculaneum on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Carnahan (2-3) plays at Whitfield on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
