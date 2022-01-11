Recap: Lutheran South triumphs over Duchesne

Lutheran South cruised to a 57-26 win over Duchesne Tuesday at Duchesne.
Sophia Horrell led Lutheran South with 11 points and Chloe Eggerding added 10. Maddie Denker was the leading scorer for Duchesne with 8 points. The leading rebounder for Lutheran South was Ellie Buscher (8). The leading rebounder for Duchesne was Morgan Knobbe (26)
Lutheran South (6-7) visits Parkway West on Thursday at 6 p.m. Duchesne (8-5) plays at home against Wright City on Friday at 7 p.m.
