Recap: Lutheran South triumphs over Hancock
Ellie Buscher posted 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead Lutheran South over visiting Hancock 85-26 Monday.

Also finishing in double figures for Lutheran South were Emma Pawlitz (17), Macy Schelp (15) and Chloe Eggerding (10). Bri Collins was the leading scorer for Hancock with 14 points.

Lutheran South (16-9) hosts Notre Dame on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

