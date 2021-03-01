Recap: Lutheran South triumphs over Hancock

Ellie Buscher posted 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead Lutheran South over visiting Hancock 85-26 Monday.
-
Girls basketball roundup: Collins' buzzer beater lifts Hancock past Bayless in district opener
-
Girls basketball spotlight: New Haven catches fire at perfect time to earn Class 2 sectional appearance
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Marissa fights past test from Gibault, stays unbeaten
-
Lift for Life girls basketball team wins athletics program's first district championship
Also finishing in double figures for Lutheran South were Emma Pawlitz (17), Macy Schelp (15) and Chloe Eggerding (10). Bri Collins was the leading scorer for Hancock with 14 points.
Lutheran South (16-9) hosts Notre Dame on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.