Recap: Lutheran South triumphs over Jennings
Lutheran South cruised to a 53-20 win over visiting Jennings Thursday.

Emma Pawlitz was the leading scorer for Lutheran South with 14 points. The leading rebounder for Lutheran South was Ellie Buscher (13).

Jennings (2-7) travels to Hazelwood East on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

