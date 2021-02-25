Recap: Lutheran South triumphs over Jennings

Lutheran South cruised to a 53-20 win over visiting Jennings Thursday.
Emma Pawlitz was the leading scorer for Lutheran South with 14 points. The leading rebounder for Lutheran South was Ellie Buscher (13).
Jennings (2-7) travels to Hazelwood East on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
