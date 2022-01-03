Recap: Lutheran South triumphs over Jennings

-
Girls basketball spotlight: Speiser turns heads with lightning-quick start for Lutheran St. Charles
-
Starks comes off bench to lead host MICDS past Pattonville for tournament title
-
Waterloo continues record-setting run by beating Carlyle for Red Bud crown
-
Okawville upsets Alton to claim Mascoutah Invitational crown
-
Ursuline downs Notre Dame to win Duchesne tourney title
Lutheran South triumphed over visiting Jennings 73-10 Monday.
Katelynn Karsten led Lutheran South with 14 points, while Ellie Buscher finished with 10 and Chloe Eggerding added 10.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.