Recap: Lutheran South triumphs over Jennings
Lutheran South triumphed over visiting Jennings 73-10 Monday.

Katelynn Karsten led Lutheran South with 14 points, while Ellie Buscher finished with 10 and Chloe Eggerding added 10.

