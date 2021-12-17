Recap: Lutheran St. Charles beats Fort Zumwalt East

Jordan Speiser had a game-high 36 points to lead Lutheran St. Charles to a 58-40 win over visiting Fort Zumwalt East Friday.
The Cougars were seven of 13 (54 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Also finishing in double figures for Lutheran St. Charles was Megan Aulbert with 11 points. Yasmine Edmonson led the way for Fort Zumwalt East with 15 points. The leading rebounder for Lutheran St. Charles was Megan Aulbert (8).
Lutheran St. Charles (7-1) will host Fort Zumwalt South on Monday, December 27 at 8 a.m. Fort Zumwalt East (6-2) travels to Fort Zumwalt South on Tuesday, January 11 at 5:30 p.m.
