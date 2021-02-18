 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Lutheran St. Charles beats O'Fallon Christian
0 comments

Recap: Lutheran St. Charles beats O'Fallon Christian

  • 0

Megan Aulbert had 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead Lutheran St. Charles over visiting O'Fallon Christian 46-28 Thursday.

Also finishing in double figures for Lutheran St. Charles was Ava Civey with 11 points.

O'Fallon Christian (6-15) travels to Trinity on Monday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports