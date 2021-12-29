 Skip to main content
Recap: Lutheran St. Charles beats St. Charles West
Lutheran St. Charles beat St. Charles West 59-42 Wednesday at St. Dominic.

Megan Aulbert led the way for Lutheran St. Charles with 23 points and Jordan Speiser added 18. Harmony Hudson led St. Charles West with 14 points, while Mia Nicastro finished with 13 and Lily Jackson added 12. The leading rebounder for St. Charles West was Mia Nicastro (12)

Lutheran St. Charles (10-1) travels to Lift For Life on Wednesday, January 5 at 6:30 p.m. St. Charles West (10-1) travels to Duchesne on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

