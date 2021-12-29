Recap: Lutheran St. Charles beats St. Charles West

Lutheran St. Charles beat St. Charles West 59-42 Wednesday at St. Dominic.
-
IWA uses quick getaway to knock off Whitfield in Visitation Tournament final
-
Alton girls outlast Mater Dei, will play Okawville in title game of Mascoutah Invitational
-
Nicastro catches fire in fourth quarter to help St. Charles West past Francis Howell Central
-
Summit can’t overcome slow start in semifinal loss to Battle
-
Farmington edges Francis Howell in Summit Holiday Hoops tourney semifinal
Megan Aulbert led the way for Lutheran St. Charles with 23 points and Jordan Speiser added 18. Harmony Hudson led St. Charles West with 14 points, while Mia Nicastro finished with 13 and Lily Jackson added 12. The leading rebounder for St. Charles West was Mia Nicastro (12)
Lutheran St. Charles (10-1) travels to Lift For Life on Wednesday, January 5 at 6:30 p.m. St. Charles West (10-1) travels to Duchesne on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.