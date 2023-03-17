Jordan Speiser had a game-high 29 points to lead Lutheran St. Charles to a 71-50 win over visiting West Plains Friday.
The Cougars were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 11 of 20 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Lutheran St. Charles were Ally Auringer (12), Chloe Reed (12) and Kyrii Franklin (10). The leading rebounders for Lutheran St. Charles were Jordan Speiser (9) and Megan Aulbert (8).
Lutheran St. Charles (26-5) travels to Carl Junction on Saturday at 8 p.m. West Plains (1-1) plays at Cape Notre Dame on Saturday at noon.