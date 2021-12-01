Recap: Lutheran St. Charles downs MICDS

Lutheran St. Charles trailed by 17 at halftime and 31 after three quarters but rallied for a 56-48 win over MICDS Wednesday at Lutheran St. Charles.
Zaire Harrell led MICDS with 16 points, while Brianna Desai finished with 12 and Binta Fall added 10.
Lutheran St. Charles (2-0) will host St. Charles West on Friday at 8 p.m. MICDS (2-1) hosts Lutheran North on Friday at 5 p.m.
