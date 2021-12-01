 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Lutheran St. Charles downs MICDS
0 comments

Recap: Lutheran St. Charles downs MICDS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lutheran St. Charles trailed by 17 at halftime and 31 after three quarters but rallied for a 56-48 win over MICDS Wednesday at Lutheran St. Charles.

Zaire Harrell led MICDS with 16 points, while Brianna Desai finished with 12 and Binta Fall added 10.

Lutheran St. Charles (2-0) will host St. Charles West on Friday at 8 p.m. MICDS (2-1) hosts Lutheran North on Friday at 5 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News