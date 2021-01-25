Recap: Lutheran St. Charles downs Timberland

Lutheran St. Charles downed Timberland 63-54 Monday at Timberland.
Mya Christian led the way for Timberland with 10 points and Grace Lutgen added 10.
Lutheran St. Charles (10-5) goes on the road to play DuBourg on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Timberland (5-11) plays at Visitation on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
