Recap: Lutheran St. Charles handily defeats Duchesne
Recap: Lutheran St. Charles handily defeats Duchesne

Lutheran St. Charles handily defeated visiting Duchesne 49-24 Wednesday.

Ava Civey was the leading scorer for Lutheran St. Charles with 17 points and Megan Aulbert added 10.

Lutheran St. Charles (14-6) visits Rosati-Kain on Thursday at 6 p.m. Duchesne (8-12) plays at Trinity on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Sports