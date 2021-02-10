Recap: Lutheran St. Charles handily defeats Duchesne

Lutheran St. Charles handily defeated visiting Duchesne 49-24 Wednesday.
-
Potts, Tyler pave way for Incarnate Word in battle of small-school powers
-
Civic Memorial returns to court with win over Breese Central
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 10
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Hillyer uses kitchen, court as laboratories for success
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 9
Ava Civey was the leading scorer for Lutheran St. Charles with 17 points and Megan Aulbert added 10.
Lutheran St. Charles (14-6) visits Rosati-Kain on Thursday at 6 p.m. Duchesne (8-12) plays at Trinity on Thursday at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.