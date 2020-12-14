 Skip to main content
Recap: Lutheran St. Charles rolls past Fort Zumwalt North
Recap: Lutheran St. Charles rolls past Fort Zumwalt North

Lutheran St. Charles rolled past Fort Zumwalt North 51-25 Monday at Fort Zumwalt North.

Megan Aulbert led the way for Lutheran St. Charles with 18 points and Ava Civey added 13. Kylie Orf led the way for Fort Zumwalt North with 10 points.

Lutheran St. Charles (3-1) visits Whitfield on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (1-3) hosts Gateway Legacy Christian Acade on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

