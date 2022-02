Jordan Speiser had a game-high 30 points to lead Lutheran St. Charles to a 70-41 win over visiting Notre Dame Wednesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Lutheran St. Charles were Megan Aulbert (20) and Chloe Reed (11). Lillie Weber led the way for Notre Dame with 12 points. The leading rebounder for Notre Dame was Teresa Laramie (9)

Lutheran St. Charles (20-4) hosts O'Fallon Christian on Thursday at 7 p.m. Notre Dame (10-10) goes on the road to play Oakville on Thursday at 6 p.m.