Recap: Lutheran St. Charles rolls past Rosati-Kain

-
Lally takes on mantle of leadership as St. Joseph's enjoys longest win streak in three seasons
-
Girls basketball notebook: Hillyer's lofty scoring standards for Eureka continue to grow
-
Vick triplets make big impact on Westminster basketball
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 6
-
Box: Lutheran South 57, Parkway West 46
Lutheran St. Charles rolled past visiting Rosati-Kain 51-21 Thursday.
Lutheran St. Charles (9-5) travels to Elsberry on Friday, January 22 at 6 p.m. Rosati-Kain (7-5) travels to Trinity on Monday at 6 p.m.
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.