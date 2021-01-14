 Skip to main content
Recap: Lutheran St. Charles rolls past Rosati-Kain
Lutheran St. Charles rolled past visiting Rosati-Kain 51-21 Thursday.

Lutheran St. Charles (9-5) travels to Elsberry on Friday, January 22 at 6 p.m. Rosati-Kain (7-5) travels to Trinity on Monday at 6 p.m.

