Recap: Lutheran St. Charles topples Fort Zumwalt South
Jordan Speiser had a game-high 32 points to lead Lutheran St. Charles to a 65-52 win over visiting Fort Zumwalt South Monday.

Also finishing in double figures for Lutheran St. Charles was Allison Murray with 10 points. Mariah Dallas led Fort Zumwalt South with 19 points, while Bryn Pawlik finished with 14 and Alyssa Sarver added 10.

Lutheran St. Charles (8-1) will host Timberland on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Fort Zumwalt South (4-5) will host Holt on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

