Recap: Lutheran St. Charles triumphs over DuBourg

Colleen Preusser notched 12 points and 11 steals to lead Lutheran St. Charles over DuBourg 71-23 Friday at DuBourg.
The Cougars shot 60% (24 of 40) from the field, while DuBourg was eight of 19 (42%). Also finishing in double figures for Lutheran St. Charles were Jenna Grzeskowiak (13), Jada Lindesmith (12) and Mahya Lindesmith (11). Genesis Rhodes was the leading scorer for DuBourg with 8 points. The leading rebounder for DuBourg was Genesis Rhodes (10)
Lutheran St. Charles (8-3) goes on the road to play Orchard Farm on Friday, January 10 at 6 p.m. DuBourg (3-6) plays at home against O'Fallon Christian on Saturday at noon.