Recap: Lutheran St. Charles triumphs over DuBourg
Lutheran St. Charles triumphed over visiting DuBourg 75-26 Friday.

Abby Rowland led DuBourg with 8 points.

Lutheran St. Charles (15-4) will host Trinity on Wednesday at 6 p.m. DuBourg (4-10) travels to Duchesne on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

