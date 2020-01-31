Recap: Lutheran St. Charles triumphs over DuBourg

Lutheran St. Charles triumphed over visiting DuBourg 75-26 Friday.
Abby Rowland led DuBourg with 8 points.
Lutheran St. Charles (15-4) will host Trinity on Wednesday at 6 p.m. DuBourg (4-10) travels to Duchesne on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
