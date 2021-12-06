 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Lutheran St. Charles triumphs over DuBourg
0 comments

Recap: Lutheran St. Charles triumphs over DuBourg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lutheran St. Charles triumphed over DuBourg 71-9 Monday at DuBourg.

The Cougars were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 19 shots. Megan Aulbert led Lutheran St. Charles with 15 points, while Ally Auringer finished with 14 and Jordan Speiser added 14.

Lutheran St. Charles (3-1) plays at O'Fallon Christian on Thursday at 7 p.m. DuBourg (2-4) visits Hancock on Tuesday, December 21 at 5 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News