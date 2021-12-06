Recap: Lutheran St. Charles triumphs over DuBourg

Lutheran St. Charles triumphed over DuBourg 71-9 Monday at DuBourg.
The Cougars were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 19 shots. Megan Aulbert led Lutheran St. Charles with 15 points, while Ally Auringer finished with 14 and Jordan Speiser added 14.
Lutheran St. Charles (3-1) plays at O'Fallon Christian on Thursday at 7 p.m. DuBourg (2-4) visits Hancock on Tuesday, December 21 at 5 p.m.
