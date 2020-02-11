Recap: Lutheran St. Charles triumphs over Duchesne

Lutheran St. Charles triumphed over visiting Duchesne 65-14 Tuesday.
The Cougars shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 15 shots. Duchesne hit two of three 3-pointers. Megan Aulbert led Lutheran St. Charles with 14 points, while Jada Lindesmith finished with 13 and Colleen Preusser added 10. The leading rebounder for Lutheran St. Charles was Megan Aulbert (9).
Lutheran St. Charles (17-4) plays at home against Rosati-Kain on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. Duchesne (10-10) hosts O'Fallon Christian on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.