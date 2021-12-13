Recap: Lutheran St. Charles triumphs over O'Fallon Christian

Jordan Speiser had a game-high 28 points to lead Lutheran St. Charles to a 73-12 win over visiting O'Fallon Christian Monday.
Also finishing in double figures for Lutheran St. Charles were Megan Aulbert (25) and Chloe Reed (12). Jadyn Bonser led the way for O'Fallon Christian with 8 points. The leading rebounder for Lutheran St. Charles was Megan Aulbert (8).
Lutheran St. Charles (5-1) will host Summit on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. O'Fallon Christian (0-5) plays at home against Francis Howell North on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
