Recap: Lutheran St. Charles triumphs over O'Fallon Christian

Jordan Speiser had a game-high 27 points to lead Lutheran St. Charles to a 65-18 win over O'Fallon Christian Thursday at O'Fallon Christian.

The Cougars shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 13 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Lutheran St. Charles was Megan Aulbert with 20 points. The leading rebounder for Lutheran St. Charles was Megan Aulbert (9).