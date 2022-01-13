Recap: Lutheran St. Charles triumphs over Rosati-Kain

Lutheran St. Charles triumphed over Rosati-Kain 66-23 Thursday at Rosati-Kain.
Jaynie Chatman led the way for Rosati-Kain with 10 points. The leading rebounders for Rosati-Kain were Jaynie Chatman (10) and Brooke Elston (10).
Lutheran St. Charles (12-3) hosts Hazelwood West on Thursday, January 20 at 7 p.m. Rosati-Kain (2-6) plays at home against St. Clair on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
