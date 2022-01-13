 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Lutheran St. Charles triumphs over Rosati-Kain
0 comments

Recap: Lutheran St. Charles triumphs over Rosati-Kain

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lutheran St. Charles triumphed over Rosati-Kain 66-23 Thursday at Rosati-Kain.

Jaynie Chatman led the way for Rosati-Kain with 10 points. The leading rebounders for Rosati-Kain were Jaynie Chatman (10) and Brooke Elston (10).

Lutheran St. Charles (12-3) hosts Hazelwood West on Thursday, January 20 at 7 p.m. Rosati-Kain (2-6) plays at home against St. Clair on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the high school standouts on the mat, in the pool and on the court

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Girls Basketball

Updated rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/9/2022Large schoolsLast Week1. Webster Groves (9-1)12. Edwardsville (15-4)23. Francis Howell Central (10-…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News