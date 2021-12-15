Recap: Lutheran St. Charles triumphs over Summit

Lutheran St. Charles cruised to a 63-30 win over visiting Summit Wednesday.
Jordan Speiser led Lutheran St. Charles with 23 points, while Megan Aulbert finished with 20 and Chloe Reed added 12. Avery Vincent led Summit with 8 points.
Lutheran St. Charles (6-1) will host Fort Zumwalt East on Friday at 8:30 p.m. Summit (2-3) hosts STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley on Friday at 7 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.