Recap: Lutheran St. Charles triumphs over Timberland
Lutheran St. Charles triumphed over visiting Timberland 63-28 Tuesday.

Lutheran St. Charles (9-1) plays at St. Charles West on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Timberland (4-6) plays at Francis Howell Central on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

