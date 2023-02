Chloe Swedlund had a game-high 25 points to lead Maplewood-RH to a 53-46 win over Bayless Tuesday at Bayless.

Also finishing in double figures for Maplewood-RH was Zahava Kiernan with 10 points.

Maplewood-RH (7-11) plays at home against Principia on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Bayless (11-8) goes on the road to play McKinley on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.