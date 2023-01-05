Recap: Maplewood-RH rolls past Hancock

The Blue Devils hit 18 of 35 field goal attempts compared to Hancocks seven of 38. Brooklyn Alivernia was the leading scorer for Hancock with 14 points. The leading rebounders for Maplewood-RH were Hannora Chase (10) and Chloe Swedlund (8). The leading rebounders for Hancock were Brooklyn Alivernia (10) and Amiaya Williams (10).