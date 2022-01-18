Recap: Maplewood-RH topples McCluer

Maplewood-RH toppled visiting McCluer 43-28 Tuesday.
Aiyana Jones led the way for Maplewood-RH with 16 points and Jadyn Garneau added 11. The leading rebounders for Maplewood-RH were Moriah Bolin (8) and Aiyana Jones (8).
Maplewood-RH (2-11) will host Brentwood on Tuesday, January 25 at 7 p.m. McCluer (0-10) goes on the road to play Hazelwood East on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
