Recap: Marion downs Greenville
Marion downed Greenville 48-40 Saturday at Breese Central.

Mia Emken led the way for Greenville with 13 points. The leading rebounder for Greenville was Mia Emken (9)

Marion (7-5) hosts Cahokia on Saturday, January 29 at 1 p.m. Greenville (8-10) travels to Okawville on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

