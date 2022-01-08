Recap: Marion downs Greenville

Marion downed Greenville 48-40 Saturday at Breese Central.
Mia Emken led the way for Greenville with 13 points. The leading rebounder for Greenville was Mia Emken (9)
Marion (7-5) hosts Cahokia on Saturday, January 29 at 1 p.m. Greenville (8-10) travels to Okawville on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
