Recap: Marissa downs Gibault

Marissa downed Gibault 33-24 Wednesday at Red Bud.
Bree Portz led the way for Marissa with 13 points and Grace Middendorf added 10.
Marissa (9-6) will host Freeburg on Monday, January 10 at 7:30 p.m. Gibault (5-12) visits Althoff on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
