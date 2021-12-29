 Skip to main content
Recap: Marissa downs Gibault
Marissa downed Gibault 33-24 Wednesday at Red Bud.

Bree Portz led the way for Marissa with 13 points and Grace Middendorf added 10.

Marissa (9-6) will host Freeburg on Monday, January 10 at 7:30 p.m. Gibault (5-12) visits Althoff on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

