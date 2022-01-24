 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Marissa downs New Athens

Marissa downed New Athens 31-24 Monday at New Athens.

Bree Portz was the leading scorer for Marissa with 19 points.

Marissa (13-8) plays at home against Valmeyer on Thursday at 6 p.m. New Athens (6-8) will host Steeleville on Thursday at 7 p.m.

