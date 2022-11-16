Recap: Marissa downs Valmeyer StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Nov 16, 2022 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marissa downed visiting Valmeyer 22-13 Wednesday.Autumn Gilley led the way for Marissa with 12 points. The leading rebounders for Valmeyer were Kylie Eschmann (8) and Brooke Miller (8). 0 Comments Tags 11-16-2022 Marissa Valmeyer STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Girls basketball spotlight: O'Fallon's Dowell adds more to an already impressive resume Monday is opening day of the Illinois high school girls basketball season. Jany helps lead Columbia past Alton Marquette in season opener Multi-sport standout Karsen Jany got her final basketball season off to a flying start for Columbia. Daily performances Girls Basketball Best Performances from 11/14/2022Scoring Leaders Recap: Waterloo rolls past Belleville East Waterloo rolled past Belleville East 60-34 Monday at Columbia. Box: Metro-East Lutheran 45, Valmeyer 27 1234FinalValmeyer5471127Metro-East Lutheran97141545 Recap: Gibault tops Marissa Gibault topped visiting Marissa 37-26 Monday. Recap: Jerseyville triumphs over Maryville Christian Jerseyville cruised to a 55-22 win over Maryville Christian Tuesday at Maryville Christian. Recap: Metro-East Lutheran beats Valmeyer Metro-East Lutheran beat visiting Valmeyer 45-27 Monday. Recap: Breese Central breezes by Hillsboro, Illinois Haley Ottenschnieder had a game-high 25 points to lead Breese Central to a 61-40 win over visiting Hillsboro, Illinois Monday. Box: Waterloo 60, Belleville East 34 1234FinalWaterloo172212960Belleville East7861334