 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Marissa downs Valmeyer

  • 0

Marissa downed visiting Valmeyer 22-13 Wednesday.

Autumn Gilley led the way for Marissa with 12 points. The leading rebounders for Valmeyer were Kylie Eschmann (8) and Brooke Miller (8).

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News