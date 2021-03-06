Recap: Marissa handily defeats Red Bud

Marissa handily defeated Red Bud 57-33 Saturday at Red Bud.
Merideth Whelan led the way for Red Bud with 11 points. The leading rebounder for Red Bud was Hannah Sievers (9)
Marissa (11-0) hosts Trico on Monday at 6 p.m. Red Bud (6-6) goes on the road to play Steeleville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
