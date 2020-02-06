Recap: Marissa handily defeats Red Bud

Marissa handily defeated Red Bud 40-18 Thursday at Red Bud.
Emily Smith led Marissa with 14 points.
Marissa (19-7) plays at home against Father McGivney on Saturday at 4 p.m. Red Bud (11-16) travels to Columbia on Monday at 6 p.m.
