Recap: Marissa handily defeats Red Bud
0 comments

Recap: Marissa handily defeats Red Bud

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months

Marissa handily defeated Red Bud 40-18 Thursday at Red Bud.

Emily Smith led Marissa with 14 points.

Marissa (19-7) plays at home against Father McGivney on Saturday at 4 p.m. Red Bud (11-16) travels to Columbia on Monday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports