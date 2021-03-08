 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Marissa handily defeats Trico
0 comments

Recap: Marissa handily defeats Trico

  • 0

Emily Smith had a game-high 26 points to lead Marissa to a 59-36 win over visiting Trico Monday.

Also finishing in double figures for Marissa was Bree Portz with 19 points.

Marissa (12-0) visits Dupo on Thursday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports