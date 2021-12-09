 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Marissa slips past Valmeyer
0 comments

Recap: Marissa slips past Valmeyer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Marissa trailed by nine at halftime and nine after three quarters but rallied for a 32-31 win over Valmeyer Thursday at Valmeyer.

Autumn Gilley led Marissa with 18 points. Brooke Miller led the way for Valmeyer with 14 points. The leading rebounders for Valmeyer were Kylie Eschmann (11) and Brooke Miller (11).

Marissa (5-3) plays at Christ Our Rock on Monday at 6:15 p.m. Valmeyer (1-4) visits Waterloo on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News