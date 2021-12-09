Recap: Marissa slips past Valmeyer

Marissa trailed by nine at halftime and nine after three quarters but rallied for a 32-31 win over Valmeyer Thursday at Valmeyer.

Autumn Gilley led Marissa with 18 points. Brooke Miller led the way for Valmeyer with 14 points. The leading rebounders for Valmeyer were Kylie Eschmann (11) and Brooke Miller (11).

Marissa (5-3) plays at Christ Our Rock on Monday at 6:15 p.m. Valmeyer (1-4) visits Waterloo on Monday at 7:30 p.m.