Recap: Marissa slips past Valmeyer

Marissa trailed by nine at halftime and nine after three quarters but rallied for a 32-31 win over Valmeyer Thursday at Valmeyer.
-
Freeburg remains unbeaten by outlasting Triad in double overtime
-
Lift for Life harkens breakthrough championship memories in win over Union
-
Bush banks in buzzer-beater to lift Whitfield over John Burroughs
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, preseason
-
Recap: Lutheran South handily defeats Herculaneum
Autumn Gilley led Marissa with 18 points. Brooke Miller led the way for Valmeyer with 14 points. The leading rebounders for Valmeyer were Kylie Eschmann (11) and Brooke Miller (11).
Marissa (5-3) plays at Christ Our Rock on Monday at 6:15 p.m. Valmeyer (1-4) visits Waterloo on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.