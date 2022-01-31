 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Marissa topples New Athens

Marissa toppled visiting New Athens 37-22 Monday.

Grace Middendorf led the way for Marissa with 17 points and Bree Portz added 10.

Marissa (15-8) plays at Father McGivney on Wednesday at 6 p.m. New Athens (8-9) visits Dupo on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

