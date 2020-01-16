Recap: Marissa tops Christopher

Marissa topped Christopher 38-28 Thursday at Christopher.
Olivia Quigley led Marissa with 12 points, while Emily Smith finished with 11 and Grace Middendorf added 10.
Marissa (14-5) plays at home against Sparta on Saturday at 1 p.m.
