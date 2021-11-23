Recap: Marissa tops Gibault

Marissa topped visiting Gibault 41-31 Tuesday.
Grace Middendorf was the leading scorer for Marissa with 18 points and Olivia Parker added 12. Kailynne Small led the way for Gibault with 12 points.
Marissa (3-1) plays at home against Sparta on Monday at 6 p.m. Gibault (2-2) hosts New Athens on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
