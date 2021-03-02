 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Marissa triumphs over Steeleville
0 comments

Recap: Marissa triumphs over Steeleville

  • 0

Marissa triumphed over Steeleville 54-16 Tuesday at Steeleville.

Emily Smith led Marissa with 22 points, while Bree Portz finished with 10 and Olivia Quigley added 10.

Marissa (9-0) plays at home against New Athens on Thursday at 6 p.m. Steeleville (2-5) plays at home against Valmeyer on Thursday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports