Recap: Marissa triumphs over Steeleville

Marissa triumphed over Steeleville 54-16 Tuesday at Steeleville.
-
Girls basketball district roundup: Eureka survives Parkway South; Oakville nips Lindbergh in OT
-
Girls basketball spotlight: New Haven catches fire at perfect time to earn Class 2 sectional appearance
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, final regular season
-
Daily performances
-
Top 10 schedule, results
Emily Smith led Marissa with 22 points, while Bree Portz finished with 10 and Olivia Quigley added 10.
Marissa (9-0) plays at home against New Athens on Thursday at 6 p.m. Steeleville (2-5) plays at home against Valmeyer on Thursday at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.