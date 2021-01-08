 Skip to main content
Recap: Mark Twain tops Silex
Recap: Mark Twain tops Silex

Mark Twain topped Silex 42-32 Friday at Clopton.

Emma Ross was the leading scorer for Mark Twain with 9 points and Zoe Miller added 8. Lexi Plackemeier was the leading scorer for Silex with 8 points.

Mark Twain (2-1) will host Montgomery County on Tuesday, February 9 at 7 p.m. Silex (1-5) will host Bayless on Monday, January 18 at 5:30 p.m.

