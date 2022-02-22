 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Marquette beats Holt

  • 0

Katie Baumgartner posted 42 points and 15 rebounds to propel Marquette over visiting Holt 70-54 Tuesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Marquette was Taryn Blevins with 19 points.

Marquette (16-9) visits Hazelwood Central on Thursday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Smashing records: Meet our athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News