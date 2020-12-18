Recap: Marquette beats Lafayette

Katie Baumgartner notched 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead Marquette past visiting Lafayette 54-37 Friday.
The Mustangs dominated the boards, outrebounding the Lancers 45-13. Also finishing in double figures for Marquette was Kennedi Watkins with 11 points. Brynn Jeffries led the way for Lafayette with 10 points. The other leading rebounder for Marquette was Ally Fitzgerald (14).
Marquette (6-1) hosts John Burroughs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Lafayette (5-2) plays at Eureka on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.
