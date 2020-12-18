 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Marquette beats Lafayette
0 comments

Recap: Marquette beats Lafayette

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

Katie Baumgartner notched 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead Marquette past visiting Lafayette 54-37 Friday.

The Mustangs dominated the boards, outrebounding the Lancers 45-13. Also finishing in double figures for Marquette was Kennedi Watkins with 11 points. Brynn Jeffries led the way for Lafayette with 10 points. The other leading rebounder for Marquette was Ally Fitzgerald (14).

Marquette (6-1) hosts John Burroughs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Lafayette (5-2) plays at Eureka on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports