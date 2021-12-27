Recap: Marquette beats Visitation

Marquette got double-doubles from Katie Baumgartner (24 points, 17 rebounds) and Ally Fitzgerald (21 points, 10 rebounds) defeating visiting Visitation 63-45 Monday.
Avery Jacoby led the way for Visitation with 15 points.
Marquette (7-4) travels to Incarnate Word on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m. Visitation (5-4) plays at home against Villa Duchesne on Monday, January 3 at 5:30 p.m.
