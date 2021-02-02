Recap: Marquette downs Parkway North

Marquette got double-doubles from Ally Fitzgerald (10 points, 14 rebounds) and Kennedi Watkins (22 points, 14 rebounds) defeating visiting Parkway North 70-61 Tuesday.
Also finishing in double figures for Marquette was Katie Baumgartner with 21 points. Aliyah Williams led the way for Parkway North with 25 points and Chanel Davis added 15. The other leading rebounder for Marquette was Katie Baumgartner (8).
Marquette (13-3) hosts Vashon on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Parkway North (12-6) plays at home against Eureka on Friday at 6 p.m.