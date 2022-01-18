 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Marquette downs Parkway West
0 comments

Recap: Marquette downs Parkway West

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Marquette downed Parkway West 50-41 Tuesday at Parkway West.

Marquette shot 54 percent (20 of 37) from the field, while Parkway West shot 46 percent (11 of 24). Taryn Blevins led Marquette with 17 points, while Katie Baumgartner finished with 12 and Ally Fitzgerald added 10. Triniti Cook led Parkway West with 15 points. The leading rebounder for Marquette was Katie Baumgartner (8).

Marquette (8-5) plays at Westminster on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Parkway West (8-5) plays at home against Hazelwood West on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the high school standouts on the mat, in the pool and on the court

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News