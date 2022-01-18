Recap: Marquette downs Parkway West

Marquette downed Parkway West 50-41 Tuesday at Parkway West.
Marquette shot 54 percent (20 of 37) from the field, while Parkway West shot 46 percent (11 of 24). Taryn Blevins led Marquette with 17 points, while Katie Baumgartner finished with 12 and Ally Fitzgerald added 10. Triniti Cook led Parkway West with 15 points. The leading rebounder for Marquette was Katie Baumgartner (8).
Marquette (8-5) plays at Westminster on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Parkway West (8-5) plays at home against Hazelwood West on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
