Katie Baumgartner posted 21 points and 13 rebounds to propel Marquette over visiting Warrenton 53-46 Tuesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Marquette were Taryn Blevins (12) and Trinity Gygi (10). The other leading rebounder for Marquette was Trinity Gygi (9).

Marquette (13-8) goes on the road to play Webster Groves on Friday at 6 p.m. Warrenton (10-8) goes on the road to play St. Charles on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.